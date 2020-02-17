Following are the top stories at 1700 hours:

NATION

LGD44 SC-3RD LD WOMEN OFFICERS SC says women can get command positions in Army, directs permanent commission for all women officers

New Delhi: Calling for an end to gender bias in the armed forces, the Supreme Court on Monday opened the way for women in command positions in the Army and directed the Centre to grant permanent commission to all women officers within three months.

DEL50 UK-LD PARLIAMENTARIAN British MP heading group on Kashmir denied entry into India, govt says e-visa cancelled

New Delhi: A British MP heading a parliamentary group on Kashmir claimed on Monday that she was denied entry despite a valid visa after she landed at the airport here, a charge rebutted the government which said she was informed about her e-visa being cancelled.

DEL51 CONG-LD WOMEN OFFICERS BJP govt disrespected women by arguing they don't deserve command posts in Army: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday claimed that the BJP government disrespected Indian women by arguing in Supreme Court that women Army officers did not deserve command posts or permanent service because they were inferior to men.

DEL49 DL-ASSAM-CLAUSE6 MHA-appointed committee on Assam recommends 1951 as cut-off year to define indigenous people, ILP

New Delhi: A Home Ministry-appointed committee has suggested that 1951 should be the cut-off year for defining the indigenous people of Assam and introduction of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) to control the movement of people from outside the state, sources said on Monday. By Achinta Borah

DEL41 MEA-ERDOGAN-KASHMIR

India serves strong demarche on Turkey over Erdogan's Kashmir comments New Delhi: India on Monday issued a strong demarche to Turkey over its President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's comments expressing concern over the prevailing situation in Kashmir and comparing the "struggle" of Kashmiri people with that of the fight by the Turkish during the World War I.

DEL39 DL-LD KEJRIWAL CHARGE Arvind Kejriwal takes charge as Delhi CM

New Delhi: AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Monday took charge as the chief minister of Delhi for the third time.

DEL32 DEF-CDS

India looking to set up separate theatre command for J&K: CDS Gen Rawat New Delhi: India is looking at setting up a separate theatre command for Jammu and Kashmir, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat said on Monday.

MDS4 KA-KASHMIRI STUDENTS Sedition case: Three engineering students from Kashmir re-arrested

Hubballi (Karnataka): The three Kashmiri engineering students of a college here facing sedition charges were arrested again on Monday after protests broke out against the police for releasing them on execution of a bond under Section 169 of CrPC.

LEGAL

LGD42 SC-LD SHAHEEN BAGH

Shaheen Bagh: People have right to protest but there must be balancing factor, says SC New Delhi: The Supreme Court said on Monday that people have a fundamental right to protest against a law but the blocking of public roads is a matter of concern and there has to be a balancing factor.

LGD15 SC-LD TELECOM

AGR dues: SC refuses to accept Vodafone's proposal to pay Rs 2,500 cr by today New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday rejected telecom firm Vodafone's proposal to pay Rs 2,500 crore by the end of the day and Rs 1,000 crore by Friday against Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) dues, while also refusing its plea that no coercive action be taken against it.

BUSINESS

DEL43 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE

Gold falls Rs 233 on weak global prices New Delhi: Gold prices on Monday fell by Rs 233 to Rs 41,565 per 10 grams in the national capital on weakness in the global market, according to HDFC Securities.

DEL55 BIZ-AGR-TELCOS Tata Group, Voda Idea make part payment towards statutory dues: DoT sources

New Delhi: Vodafone Idea and Tata Group have made part payment of about Rs 2,500 crore and over Rs 2,190 crore, respectively, to the telecom department towards statutory dues, a government official said on Monday.

FOREIGN

FGN21 PAK-IMRAN-INDIA Imran Khan warns of new refugee crisis in Pakistan due to Indian govt's policies

Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday warned that Pakistan may face another refugee crisis if the international community failed to take notice of the current situation in India.

FGN18 CHINA-VIRUS-LD INDIA India to send medical supplies, bring back Indians from virus-hit Wuhan: Indian Embassy

Beijing: India will send medical supplies on board a special relief plane to China's Wuhan city, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus, this week and bring back Indians as well as citizens from all neighbouring countries who are still stuck there on the return flight, the Indian Embassy said on Monday. By K J M Varma

SPORTS

SPF23 SPO-CRI-T20-RANKING

Kohli slips to 10th; Rahul, Rohit static in ICC T20I rankings Dubai: India skipper Virat Kohli slipped to the 10th position but KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma remained static at the second and 11th place respectively in the latest ICC T20I rankings released on Monday.

