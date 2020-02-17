Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: First batch of 200 Wuhan evacuees discharged from ITBP quarantine camp

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 18:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 18:12 IST
Coronavirus: First batch of 200 Wuhan evacuees discharged from ITBP quarantine camp
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A batch of about 200 people, who were among over 400 quarantined at an ITBP facility in Delhi after being evacuated earlier this month from coronavirus-hit Wuhan, was discharged on Monday, a senior official said. The center housed a total of 406 people, including seven Maldivians.

"After the final coronavirus test reports of all 406 people living at our facility were found negative, the first batch was discharged today. "We expect about 200 people will leave by tonight. The rest will be sent on Tuesday and in the subsequent days as per the travel plans of the inmates," ITBP spokesperson Vivek Kumar Pandey told PTI.

The first batch also includes the Maldivian nationals, he said. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan also visited the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) facility in Chhawla and interacted with the evacuees.

He told them about the steps taken by the government to combat the virus and the precautions to be taken in this context. The minister also took a quick review of the measures taken over the last fortnight from the doctors supervising the campus.

Vardhan also handed out the discharged evacuees a rose and a packet containing the annual ITBP calendar each as a token of remembrance. The evacuees thanked the government, medical staff, and ITBP personnel for ensuring proper food, hygiene, hot water, indoor games and entertainment at the facility for them.

The ITBP is also providing official vehicles to those who want to go to the airport, railway stations and bus stands. It is also providing vehicles to drop those homes who hails from the national capital or have a relative here, a senior camp official said. A total of 650 people were brought back from Wuhan in China on February 1 and 2 in two 747 Boeing Air India aircraft after the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in China.

While 406 of these were sent to the ITBP facility, the rest were quarantined at an Army center in Haryana's Manesar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday: DoT sources

Tata Steel capex likely to touch 9,000cr in FY20

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Nepal's former parliament speaker acquitted of rape charges

Former Nepal Speaker Krishna Bahadur Mahara, who was arrested in October after a parliament secretariat staffer accused him of attempting to rape her, was on Monday acquitted by a court due to lack of evidence. The first high profile politi...

Gunmen kill 24 in attack on Burkina Faso church

Gunmen killed twenty-four people, including a pastor, in an attack on a church during Sunday mass in northwestern Burkina Faso, four security sources told Reuters on Monday.It was yet clear who was responsible. The government confirmed the ...

World News Roundup: Battle of Iwo Jima 75 years on; Hundreds of Americans flown home from the cruise ship and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.Khamenei loyalists may tighten grip at Iran electionsHardliners are set to tighten control of Iran this week in a parliamentary election stacked in their favor, as the leadership closes ra...

German far right arrests reveal 'shocking' mosque attack plot

Members of a German extreme-right group arrested last week were believed to have been plotting shocking large-scale attacks on mosques similar to the ones carried out in New Zealand last year, a government spokesman said Monday. Officials s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020