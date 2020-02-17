Naxals set ablaze 7 vehicles used for constructing road in Chhattisgarh
Naxals on Monday set ablaze seven vehicles used for the construction of a road near Bandarchua camp under Samri police station limits here, police said.
Surguja range Inspector General RL Dangi said, "Naxals set ablaze seven vehicles that were being used for the construction of a road near Bandarchua camp under Samri police station limits, at Jharkhand-Chhattisgarh border." (ANI)
