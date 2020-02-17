Naxals set ablaze 7 vehicles used for constructing road in Chhattisgarh

Naxals on Monday set ablaze seven vehicles used for the construction of a road near Bandarchua camp under Samri police station limits here, police said.

Surguja range Inspector General RL Dangi said, "Naxals set ablaze seven vehicles that were being used for the construction of a road near Bandarchua camp under Samri police station limits, at Jharkhand-Chhattisgarh border." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.