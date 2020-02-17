Goa: King Momo opposes feni tax, backs ''no CAA'' diktat for

Shalom Sardinha, who has been selected to play King Momo for the Goa Carnival beginning on

February 22, on Monday expressed dissatisfaction with the Pramod Sawant government levying tax on feni from fiscal 2020

-21. It is the first time that tax, announced in the

state's Budget tabled in the Assembly on February 6, will be levied on the popular Goan beverage made from fermented and

distilled juice of cashew apples, or from coconuts. Momo is the mythical king of carnivals and is chosen

by the state's tourism department, with Sardinha getting to head the float parade for the second time, the first being in

2016. "The Budget announcement about tax on feni will result

in prices going up. It will affect the tourism industry in a big way," he said.

On the first day of the Carnival, which will culminate on February 25, King Momo issues a decree asking people to

"eat, drink and be merry", with Sardinha adding that "when we say drink, we mean drink responsibly".

He called for a ban on drugs as well as electronic dance music festivals and other events that promote this vice,

pointing out that three youngsters lost their lives during one such festival recently.

Queried on the ban on floats making statements on political issues like the contentious Citizenship Amendment

Act, he said the Carnival was a festival to celebrate unity so "we should avoid controversial topics which can lead to

hatred". The organisers of the Carnival have already issued a

warning that any float having messages on such issues as CAA would be disqualified.

"CAA is an act due to which people are fighting. We are trying to promote social harmony. Thus, the government

disallowing CAA protesters is a good move," he added. On a lighter note, Sardinha said people clicked 12,000

selfies when he was King Momo in 2016, and expected this number to increase this year.

