Odisha's GDP to grow at 6.1 per cent in financial year 2019-20: Economic Survey

Odisha's Economic Survey has projected the state's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to grow at 6.1 per cent in the financial year 2019-20 against 7.9 per cent in the financial year 2018-19.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar (Odisha)
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 19:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 19:35 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Odisha's Economic Survey has projected the state's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to grow at 6.1 per cent in the financial year 2019-20 against 7.9 per cent in the financial year 2018-19. The projected growth rate declined due to lower agriculture production being affected by Cyclone and a deceleration in mining and manufacturing, according to the Survey which was released on Monday.

As per the Survey, the per capita income is expected to grow at 6.75 per cent during the financial year 2019-20, hence per capita income from Rs 95,164 in 2018-19 is expected to touch Rs 10,1587 in the financial year 2019-20. The Odisha government collected Rs 10479.12 crore revenue from Minerals during 2018-19 and the share of mining in the state's own revenue was 23.50 per cent in 2018-19.

The outstanding liabilities of Odisha witnessed the decline. Total outstanding liabilities stood at Rs 13,3316 crore, liabilities to GDP ratio remained 25 per cent in 2018-19 which was 57 per cent in March 2013. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

