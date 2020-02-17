Left Menu
Three arrested for robbing RPF constable by offering to share cab

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 19:40 IST
  • Created: 17-02-2020 19:40 IST
Three men were arrested for allegedly robbing a Railway Protection Force constable last week by offering to share a cab with him from Delhi to Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Monday. Constable Ravinder Singh after arriving by train at Delhi's Hazarat Nizamuddin Station around 5 am went to the Inter State Bus Terminal (ISBT) at Anand Vihar on February 10, they said.

Instead of taking a bus to his native place Meerut, he chose to share the cab with two of the accused who posed as passengers, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) G Ram Gopal Naik said, adding that the third posed as the cab's driver. Sunil Paswan (27), Amir Paswan (27) and Md Dulare (35) have been arrested. In the last three months, they have committed 33 robberies in Gurgaon, Panipat, Bawana and at the ISBT, police said.

Singh, who is posted with the RPF in Mumbai, was looted of his belongings and beaten up, they said, adding that the robbers made him withdraw money from different ATMs in the city. They also purchased jewellery from a shop in Rohini using Singh's debit card, police said.

Singh managed to escape from their grasp around 9 pm on February 10 at the Bawana Industrial Area and then approached police, the DCP said, adding that a case was registered at the Patparganj Industrial Area police station. The robbers were identified using CCTV camera footage and arrested from Shalimar village here, Naik said.

Five mobile phones, a laptop, a gold chain, two gold rings, Singh's driving licence and the car used in the crime have been recovered, he said. During interrogation, the accused said they have robbed over 100 passengers by offering to share cabs. They targeted those at bus terminals and stands in early morning hours, police said.

Dulare, who is the gang's leader, always posed as the cab's driver, they said. They robbed passengers after taking them to a secluded place and later let them go, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

