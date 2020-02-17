Six killed as car falls into gorge in U'khand

Six persons were killed after the car in which they were travelling fell into a gorge in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand on Monday, police said. The car, with seven passengers on board, fell into the gorge in Nalupani area of the district. The seventh passenger, a child, is missing, they said.

A joint team of police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel recovered six bodies from the spot. A search for the seventh passenger is underway, the police said. The deceased include two women and as many children. All of them died on the spot, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.