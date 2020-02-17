Punjab govt sets 15-day deadline for ULBs to make cities garbage free

The Punjab government on Monday set a 15-day deadline for its urban local bodies (ULBs) to make cities 'garbage free', Local Bodies Minister Brahm Mohindra said here. Besides, the ULBs have been directed to check the menace of stray cattle, he said.

Mohindra was presiding over a high-level review meeting of the ULB department here, an official statement said. The minister assured ULBs of full support from the government in accomplishing the task, but demanded reciprocal commitment from them to complete it within 15 days, it said.

Mohindra said that ULBs that would achieve this target in lesser time would be rewarded by the state government whereas those who fail to complete the task in the stipulated time would have to face the music. He also directed the ULBs to check the stray cattle menace, which, he said, poses a serious socio-economic danger before the civilised society and claims innocent lives across the state every day.

The minister asked the ULBs to float tenders for all pending development works till March 31 and ensure the execution of the work within the stipulated time frame.

