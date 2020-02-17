Bhagwat's remark on rise in divorces smacks of arrogance, not culture: Cong

The Congress on Monday described RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's remark that divorce cases were more in educated and affluent families as one that smacked of arrogance. Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala condemned Bhagwat's remarks, saying it came from a "dogmatic mindset".

"Such a statement by the RSS chief is very unfortunate and needs to be condemned," Surjewala told reporters. "Does the RSS chief want all people to become less educated?" the Congress spokesperson asked. "Dogmatic mindset is not good for society or for the ruling party. Such a statement smacks of arrogance and is not cultured."

Bhagwat had on Sunday said the cases of divorce were found more in "educated and affluent" families now as education and affluence brings arrogance, which results in families falling apart. The RSS leader also said there was no alternative to a Hindu society in India.

"Nowadays the number of divorce cases have increased a lot. People fight over trifle issues. The cases of divorce are more in educated and affluent families, because with education and affluence comes arrogance, as a result of which families fall apart," Bhagwat was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the RSS. "The society also falls apart because society is also a family," Bhagwat had said. PTI SKC

