IAF officer detained in Tokyo
An IAF officer, undertaking a military course at a Japanese institute, has been detained by police in Tokyo following a complaint of misconduct by a woman, official sources said. The Wing Commander was detained by police in Tokyo on February 6 and his family has approached a local court to secure his release, they said.
The allegations against the officer are not known at present. The Indian Air Force (IAF) has approached the Indian embassy in Tokyo for help in the case.
Separately, the IAF is going to seek a detailed reply from the officer once he is released, said a source.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
