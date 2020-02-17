KCR turns 66; Prez, VP, PM convey wishes; TRS cadre plant

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice- President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi

were among several leaders who greeted Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on his 66 birthday on Monday.

Among the others who greeted him were state Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Ministers of different

states. TRS leaders and cadres at various places in the state

planted samplings and undertook charity programmes to mark the day.

Kovind, Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee greeted Rao over telephone and

wished him a happy, healthy and long life, a press release said.

Rao thanked them for the wishes. The Chief Minister also thanked Modi, Andhra Pradesh

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, and former AP CM and TDP Chief N Chandrababu

Naidu, who took to twitter to wish him, for their wishes, the release said.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami, Chattisgarh Governor Anusuiya Uikey and other leaders have sent messages

to Rao, it said. State ministers, TRS MLAs, party leaders, senior

officials and prominent persons from different walks of life met Rao and wished him.

The ministers, TRS leaders and party activists planted saplings on a massive scale as per an appeal made a

few days ago by Raos son and TRS working president K T Rama Rao.

Blood donation camps, distribution of wheel-chairs, clothes and other charity programmes have been organised by

some leaders. State Finance Minister T Harish Rao, a nephew of the

Chief Minister, said 1.10 lakh saplings are planned to be planted in Siddipet district.

A total of 56,872 saplings was planted in the state on Monday as part of the state governments green drive

Haritha Haram. Rama Rao, who is state minister for Municipal

Administration, IT and Industries, planted saplings at different places in the events attended by him in Hyderabad.

PTI SJR NVG NVG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.