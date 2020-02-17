Left Menu
Development News Edition

India to follow new policy of staggered procurement in major military purchases

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 21:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 21:58 IST
India to follow new policy of staggered procurement in major military purchases

A new policy of staggered procurement of major military platforms including for 114 fighter jets for the Indian Air Force will be adopted to address the problem of obsolescence and encourage the domestic defence industry, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat said on Monday. He said going for mega deals at one go may make the platforms redundant after a period of time as technology is advancing at a rapid pace.

When asked whether the government will follow the new model of staggered procurement for IAF's proposal to buy 114 aircraft, Gen Rawat said, "Yes. It will be under the new framework." The chief of defence staff said government is adopting the new approach to encourage the domestic defence industry as total reliance on import will not serve the Make in India initiative.

" I think we should go for staggered approach of placing orders for big-ticket purchases. If we are buying 100 aircraft, then it should be in four packages of 25 aircraft each," he said. "That is why we ordered only 36 Rafale aircraft," Gen Rawat said without clarifying whether the government will go for procuring more Rafale jets from France.

In April last year, the IAF issued an RFI (request for information) or initial tender to acquire 114 jets at a cost of around USD 18 billion, which is billed as one of the world's biggest military procurement in recent years. The top contenders for the deal include Lockheed's F-21, Boeing's F/A-18, Dassault Aviation’s Rafale, the Eurofighter Typhoon, Russian aircraft MiG 35 and Saab's Gripen.

The chief of defence staff, who has been tasked to prioritise military procurement, said utility and a futuristic approach will be major factors in deciding big-ticket purchases. The government appointed Gen Rawat as CDS on December 31 to bring in convergence among the three services and restructure military commands to effectively deal with future security challenges.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday: DoT sources

Tata Steel capex likely to touch 9,000cr in FY20

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Create more awareness about PMFBY: Centre to stakeholders

The Centre on Monday appealed all stakeholders to create awareness among farmers about central scheme Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana PMFBY. The PMFBY was launched in January 2016 replacing the older schemes to ensure farmers pay less prem...

UPDATE 2-FTSE climbs after recording weekly loss

Londons FTSE 100 recovered from two sessions of losses on Monday, as Chinas moves to counter the economic impact of the coronavirus epidemic soothed some of the nerves which have dominated the past fortnights trading. The FTSE 100 climbed 0...

UPDATE 1-Syria's Assad says his forces' gains are "prelude" to rebels' final defeat

Syrian President Bashar al Assad said on Monday his forces rapid recent gains in their Russian-backed military offensive presaged the eventual defeat of the nine-year insurgency that sought to oust him from power.But Assad, in an appearance...

Angels' Trout says he 'lost respect' for Astros

Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout said he lost respect for players involved in the Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal. They cheated. ... I dont agree with the punishment, Trout told reporters Monday at the Angels spring training facility...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020