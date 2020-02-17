Kargil War hero to present gallantry services awards to 83 Army personnel

Kargil War hero Lieutenant General Y K Joshi, who assumed charge of GOC-in-C of Udhampur-based Northern Command this month, will present the gallantry and distinguished service awards to 83 army personnel and 9 'Veer Naris' at an investiture ceremony later this month. Northern Command Investiture Ceremony will be organized in Udhampur military station on February 27 to honour officers, JCOs and Jawans who have been bestowed with gallantry awards for their bravery and distinguished military service, PRO Defence, Northern command Lt Col Abhinav Navneet said.

Lt Gen Joshi will present the gallantry and distinguished service awards to 83 Army personnel and 9 Veer Naris, he added. As many as 18 units will be awarded the “Northern Command Army Commander's Unit Citation” for their outstanding contribution to the nation and Indian Army.

The function is likely to be attended by several senior Army officers, distinguished dignitaries and other guests. PTI AB RAX

