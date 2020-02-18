Deshmukh to visit Andhra Pradesh to study Disha Act

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Monday announced he will visit Andhra Pradesh to

understand more about the Disha Act that stipulates stringent punishment in cases of atrocities against women.

Deshmukh made the announcement from his official twitter handle @AnilDeshmukhNCP.

He said, "I have decided to visit Andhra Pradesh on February 20 for seeking information on Disha Act of the state.

It has helped the state in fast-tracking trial of cases of atrocities against women."

The Maharashtra home department is facing flak over recent incidents of violent attacks on women.

