GoAir flight catches fire during takeoff, all passengers safe

The right engine of GoAir Ahmedabad-Bengaluru flight suspected to have suffered from foreign object damage while on take-off roll resulted in a small fire on Tuesday. The fire was doused and all the passengers and crew are safe.

"The foreign object damage (one fan blade damaged) has been confirmed due to a bird hit. The aircraft is now being inspected by the GoAir engineering team," GoAir said in a statement. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

