Following are the top stories at 5 pm:

NATION

DEL16 JK-PAK-LAUNCHPADS Terror launchpads in PoK 'full', but our response hard & punishing: Lt Gen Dhillon

Srinagar: Terror launchpads in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir "are full", but the Pakistan Army's attempts to infiltrate terrorists under the cover of ceasefire violations are being responded to in a "hard and punishing" manner, a senior army commander said here. By Sumir Kaul

DEL26 CHINA-CORONAVIRUS-ENVOY Will win battle against coronavirus: Chinese envoy

New Delhi: Chinese Ambassador Sun Weidong on Tuesday asserted that China has put in place multi-level control and prevention mechanisms and will win the battle against coronavirus.

DEL12 GOVT-VISA-UK-LD MP British MP's visa revoked for her anti-India activities: Govt sources

New Delhi: British lawmaker Debbie Abrahams' e-Business visa was revoked as she was involved in anti-India activities, and the cancellation was conveyed to her on February 14, government sources said on Tuesday.

BOM8 GJ-SLUM-EVICTION Guj: Ahead of US Prez visit, AMC asks slum-dwellers to vacate

Ahmedabad: At least 45 families living in a slum near the newly-built Motera stadium in Ahmedabad have been served eviction notices by the municipal corporation ahead of the scheduled visit of US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 24.

BOM12 MH-UDDHAV-NPR Won't block NPR in Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said he won't block the National Population Register (NPR) in the state.

CAL13 BH-4THLD KISHOR "Which side are you on - Godse or Gandhi?" Kishor tells Nitish

Patna: Poll strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor on Tuesday mocked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for aligning with the BJP in his quest for power, and said the JD(U) leader cannot be wedded to Gandhian ideals and stand with those who support Godse at the same time.

DEL22 HRD-AICTE-MANAGEMENT COURSES AICTE bars universities from offering PGDM and MBA courses simultaneously

New Delhi: Government or private universities will no longer be able to offer both PGDM and MBA courses simultaneously and will have to chose either of the two, the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) has said.

DEL6 DL-KEJRIWAL MEETING Kejriwal calls meeting with top officers to discuss implementation of 10 guarantees

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called a meeting of top officers on Wednesday to discuss the implementation of "ten guarantees" including uninterrupted power supply, garbage-free Delhi and basic facilities for unauthorised colonies, sources said.

DEL15 DEF-IDSA-PARRIKAR Govt renames IDSA as 'Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses'

New Delhi: The central government has renamed Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (IDSA), a government think tank, as Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses in order to "honour the commitment and legacy" of the late defence minister.

BOM14 AVI-2NDLD GOAIR FIRE GoAir plane aborts takeoff after engine catches fire; passengers safe

Mumbai: A Bengaluru-bound GoAir plane, carrying more than 130 people, aborted takeoff on Monday at Ahmedabad airport after one of its engine caught fire following a bird strike.

LEGAL

LGD12 DL-COURT-2NDLD SHARJEEL Delhi court sends Sharjeel to judicial custody till Mar 3 in New Friends Colony anti-CAA violence case

New Delhi: A Delhi court Tuesday sent Sharjeel Imam, named as an "instigator" by Delhi Police in its charge sheet on violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at New Friends Colony here last year, to judicial custody till March 3.

LGD11 DL-COURT-LD CHIDAMBARAM Court directs CBI to hand over certain documents from chargesheet in INX Media case

New Delhi: A Delhi court directed the CBI on Tuesday to hand over to P Chidambaram and his son Karti certain documents filed along with the charge sheet in the INX Media corruption case.

BUSINESS

DEL13 BIZ-GOLD-PRICES Gold rises Rs 239 on global cues, rupee depreciation

New Delhi: Gold prices on Tuesday rose by Rs 239 to Rs 41,865 per 10 gram in the national capital on positive global cues and rupee depreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

FOREIGN

FGN2 CHINA-VIRUS-LD TOLL Death toll in coronavirus in China climbs to over 1860

Beijing: The death toll from China's coronavirus epidemic climbed to 1,868 on Tuesday as 98 more people died while the total number of confirmed cases jumped to 72,436, officials said. By K J M Varma

FGN11 AUS-INDIA-COMMISSIONER Australia appoints new high commissioner to India

Melbourne: Australia has appointed former New South Wales premier Barry O’Farrell as the next high commissioner to India, one of Canberra's closest and most significant partners in the Indo-Pacific, an official statement said on Tuesday. By Natasha Chaku PTI RC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.