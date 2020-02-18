Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shah to visit Arunachal on Thursday, take part in Statehood Day function

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 17:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 17:08 IST
Shah to visit Arunachal on Thursday, take part in Statehood Day function
Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday to attend the 34th Statehood Day function and launch a number of projects related to industry and roads, officials said. He will also lay the foundation stone of the new headquarters of the Arunachal Pradesh police, they added.

The home minister will be attending the 34th Statehood Day function in Itanagar on February 20, an official of his ministry said on Tuesday. Shah will launch the Arunachal Pradesh Industrial and Investment Policy, 2020 and inaugurate the Joram Koloriang Road being constructed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), he added.

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, who hails from Arunachal Pradesh, will also attend the Statehood Day function. Arunachal Pradesh became a full-fledged state on February 20, 1987. Till 1972, it was known as the North East Frontier Agency (NEFA).

It gained the Union Territory status on January 20, 1972 and was renamed as Arunachal Pradesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

India becomes first country which makes Haj process 100 percent digital: Naqvi

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Special Court reserves order on bail of six bureaucrats in INX media case

A special court on Tuesday reserved its order on regular bail of all the six bureaucrats and will pronounce order on February 19 in the INX Media corruption case. The bail application was moved by six bureaucrats who were part of the Foreig...

Dr L H Hiranandani Hospital Bags the Quality Beyond Accreditation Award

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India NewsVoirMumbai based Multi-Specialty Dr. L H Hiranandani Hospital was recently conferred with the prestigious Quality Beyond Accreditation Award at AHPI Global Conclave 2020 organized by Association of Health Car...

IIMC students begin hunger strike to demand affordable fee structure

The students of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication began a hunger strike on Tuesday demanding an affordable fee structure. A statement said the students ensured that a circular pertaining to fees was not issued in December 2019.In D...

Govt to soon announce measures to deal with Coronavirus impact on industry: FM

The government will soon announce measures to deal with the impact of Coronavirus outbreak on the domestic industry, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday. The minister was addressing media after meeting representatives of the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020