Woman killed by paramour in J-K

A woman was reportedly murdered by her paramour after she blackmailed him for money in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, police said on Tuesday. The accused Aatma Ram has been arrested, they said.

According to the police, Anita Devi (40), wife of Nirmal Chandra, was in an illicit relationship with Ram. She allegedly threatened to make their relationship public if the accused did not give her money. The police were informed on Sunday that Aatma Ram of Patwari Katlan (Ghagwal) has killed a woman and fled the spot. The victim's body was found from the house of the accused, Senior Superintendent of Police, Samba, Shakti Pathak told reporters.

He said a case was registered in this regard at Ghagwal police station. A large-scale hunt was launched to trace the accused following which Ram was arrested on Monday, the official said.

Further investigation of the case is on, police added. PTI AB SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.