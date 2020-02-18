FPPCA impact on power tariff negligible in Goa: Minister

Against the backdrop of the rise in the Fuel and Power Purchase Cost Adjustment (FPPCA) in Goa,

state Power Minister Nilesh Cabral on Tuesday said its impact on electricity tariff has been "very minimal".

Talking to reporters here, Cabral said the resultant rise in power tariff comes around three paise per unit for the

people under minimum (power unit consumption) slab. The power minister said the FPPCA structure is based

on the cost of fuel purchase which already exists, but people and media have started noticing it only now because the

government has started advertising it. "The rise due to FPPCA is very minimal, which comes

around between three paise to fifteen paise for commercial consumers," he said.

Cabral said FPPCA charges keep fluctuating every quarter.

"The charges increased during the last two quarters, but they will decrease in the next quarter," he added.

The minister said he would soon come up with a "white paper" on FPPCA during the last six quarters.

