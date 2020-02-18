Journalist Amandeep Singh commits suicide in Delhi
A journalist allegedly committed suicide after jumping in front of a moving train in outer Delhi's Narela area on Tuesday, police said. The victim has been identified as Amandeep Singh (24), a resident of Sri Muktsar district in Punjab, they said.
He was suffering from Spinal Tuberculosis and undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospital at Sarita Vihar, a senior police officer said. Singh was working with a news channel in Chandigarh. He came to Delhi two days ago for treatment.
The police received information regarding the incident at 4.37 am on Tuesday that a person was run over by a train and his body was lying on the track near pole number 376-378 Kisanganj. The body was shifted to Subji Mandi Mortuary for postmortem.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
