Two held for supplying arms in Delhi, neighbouring states

Two men who allegedly supplied weapons to criminals in Delhi-NCR and neighbouring states were arrested by the Delhi Police's Special Cell, officials said on Tuesday. Tushar Bhardwaj (35), and his associate Devendra Singh Jadon (46), both hailing from Madhya Pradesh, were arrested from Sun Dial Park, near Barapullah flyover, Ring Road here on February 13, they said.

The two accused have supplied over 550 weapons to criminals in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) P S Kushwah said. They would buy .32 bore calibre weapons for Rs 8,000-12,000 per piece, depending on the quality, and sold them in the National Capital Region (NCR) for Rs 20,000-25,000 per piece. Cartridges for .32 bore and .315 bore weapons were sold for a margin of Rs 200-400 per piece, he said.

Tushar used to procure the weapons from Sendhwa in Madhya Pradesh and cartridges from a supplier in Seona in the state's Bhind district. He then sold it to different people in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi, the officer added. The two accused met in Gwalior Central jail in 2016. Tushar got into the business with the help of Devender, who was involved in the business since 2012, Kushwah said.

Tushar was previously involved in 16 cases of murder, robbery and theft, among others. Devender was involved in three cases registered under the Arms Act, he said.

