Left Menu
Development News Edition

Green cover must be preserved, remarks Supreme Court

Raising concern on the rapid deforestation in the country, the Supreme Court on Tuesday remarked that "green cover must be preserved".

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 19:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 19:25 IST
Green cover must be preserved, remarks Supreme Court
Supreme Court (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Raising concern on the rapid deforestation in the country, the Supreme Court on Tuesday remarked that "green cover must be preserved". Deforestation is so rapid that before anybody knows everything will be lost, a bench of Chief Justice SA Bobde said while hearing a plea on felling of trees in connection with the construction of foot overbridge on the India-Bangladesh border.

The court said that green cover must be preserved and people are not willing to explore alternatives. "There could be a way to create a path without cutting trees. It might be a little more expensive, but if you value the property, it would be better," the bench added. The court was hearing a plea filed by Association for Protection of Democratic Rights (APDR) on felling of over 350 trees for the construction of railway over bridges (ROB) and widening of National Highway-112 from Barasat to Petrapole on the Indo-Bangladesh border in West Bengal.

During the hearing, the court observed, "We would like to see if we can lay down some principles or some suggestions. The deterioration is so rapid that before anybody knows many things will be permanently gone." "Address us on what is to be done, this is the 3rd-4th case I am hearing... Bombay metro shed, coastal road etc," Chief Justice Bobde said.

During the hearing, advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for petitioner APDR said environment/climate may take a turn for the very worse in another 50 years. Chief Justice Bobde, agreeing with Bhushan's contention said: "It is believable, very believable."

The bench then adjourned the matter for four weeks. Bhushan said that no alternatives were explored and permission was granted to fell the trees, which are heritage ones aged around 80-100 years, adding that everyone knows about global warming and there is a study which says if the vegetation is not protected then in next 10-20 years the human species will be in danger.

Underpasses could be constructed instead of railway over bridges and alignment of roads could be changed to avoid cutting of trees, Bhushan contended. West Bengal government said that Calcutta High Court had gone into all the aspects after which it granted permission to fell 356 trees, which is required for the construction of ROBs and widening of the road. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

India becomes first country which makes Haj process 100 percent digital: Naqvi

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-EU-Canada free trade deal clears hurdle in Dutch parliament

The European Unions free trade agreement with Canada cleared a political hurdle on Tuesday when a slim majority of lawmakers in the Dutch lower house voted to ratify the contested deal.Votes by members of the countrys governing coalition we...

China says to support trade, foreign investment amid virus outbreak

China will take steps to stabilise foreign trade, foreign investment and consumption to minimise the impact from a coronavirus outbreak, the Commerce Ministry said on Tuesday.The ministry also said it will encourage companies to boost impor...

UPDATE 1-Canada passenger trains to run again, pipeline protests block freight

Passenger operator VIA Rail Canada said on Tuesday it would soon resume partial services between Quebec City and Ottawa while the government sought to end anti-pipeline protests that are blocking rail freight in eastern Canada. VIA Rail sai...

AAP MLA to organise 'Sunderkand' on first Tuesday of every month; BJP calls it political melodrama

Greater Kailash AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj said a recitation of Sunderkand, a chapter in Ramcharitmanas, will be held on the first Tuesday of every month in areas of his constituency to seek the blessings of Lord Hanuman, even as the BJP term...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020