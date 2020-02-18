Infrastructure is a catalyst for development: Governor
Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi on Tuesday asserted that infrastructure is a catalyst for
development. He said the government is committed to the development
of the state by strengthening infrastructure. The Centre is very liberal in investing in
infrastructure to eliminate service backlogs of northeast with special emphasis on rural areas, Mukhi said at the inaugural
session of North East Infrastructure Development Conclave, organised by the CII-North East, here.
A well-planned infrastructure enables established businesses to expand their production levels and encourage
small businesses to enter the market and as such, both Central and state governments are making concerted efforts to put in
place a robust infrastructure for physical connectivity in the areas of air, water, internet and land transport, he said.
He said the Union budget has allocated funds for laying new tracks and doubling of railway lines in the
northeast region, the governor said. Electrification of railway lines under the Northeast
Frontier Railways was also going on and by 2022 the three states of Mizoram, Manipur and Sikkim will be connected by
railways, he added. The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has
also conceived of extensive national highway projects to give a boost to the region's physical connectivity.
The governor also highlighted the measures being undertaken in northeast for bringing the region closer to the
rest of the country with 12 airports in the region being operative and the Guwahati Airport being revamped with a new
state of the art terminus. Moreover, a seamless digital connectivity has been in
use in the region by liberalising its cyber space with India and Bangladesh signing an agreement for using unspent
bandwidth available at Bangladesh's Cox Bazar in Chittagong to bring in a revolution not only in the northeast but also in
some mainland states, he said. Assam is nurtured by two great rivers--the Brahmaputra
and Barak and both along with their many tributaries have huge potential for river transport, tourism and industry.
He also said that inland waterways in Assam received a boost during the last five years.
There was an urgent need for strengthening the physical infrastructure of Assam as it was the largest among
the eight northeastern states, with a population of 33 million and area of 78 thousand square kilometre, the governor said.
In the face of growing urban population and rising urban infrastructural needs, solutions like planning newer
modes of transportation systems especially for congested areas has become the need of the hour, he added.
