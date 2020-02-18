Meghalaya CM in Delhi to meet Shah for implementation of ILP

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has sought an appointment to meet Union Home Minister

Amit Shah in Delhi on Wednesday to press the demand for implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) in the north

eastern state, CMO sources said on Tuesday. All leaders of the ruling Meghalaya Democratic

Alliance(MDA) are camping at the national capital to meet Shah, the sources told PTI.

The confirmation about the meeting is, however, yet to be received from the home minister's office, they said.

This is the third time that the Meghalaya chief minister is in the national capital to meet Shah.

In the past three months delegations led by him had met the union home minister twice. But on both occasions Shah

had postponed the decision on granting ILP to the tribal state.

The Meghalaya Legislative Assembly had unanimously passed a resolution on December 19, 2019, urging the Centre to

implement the ILP following massive protests in the state against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

A delegation of the MDA partner, the United Progressive Front(UPF) had met Sangma last night and asked him

to "aggressively pursue the matter with the Centre". The BJP is also supporting the demand of ILP in

Meghalaya, according to A L Hek, a minister from the party. "We will impress upon the union home minister on the

merits of implementing ILP in Meghalaya. We are hoping for a positive result," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.