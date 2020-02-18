35000 advocates in Jharkhand boycott courts in solidarity with

Over 35,000 advocates boycotted courts across Jharkhand on Tuesday in solidarity

with the striking lawyers of Palamau district and sessions court protesting against the inappropriate behaviour by a

judge. The protest by the lawyers affected work in courts

across the tribal state, including in the Jharkhand High Court on Tuesday.

The High Court had on Monday sent Registrar Akhil Kumar to find out the cause of the rift and suggest measures

for an amicable settlement between the district and sessions judge and the bar members, sources in the court said.

Dheeraj Kumar, an executive member of the Jharkhand High Court Advocate Association said, Advocates of Jharkhand

numbering more than 35000 remained absent from court work across the state, including Jharkhand High Court, on Tuesday

in solidarity with the Palamau lawyers. The decision to stay away from court work for a day

across the state was taken on Monday at a meeting of the Jharkhand State Bar Council in Ranchi, he said.

Kumar said that a four-member fact-finding committee of the state bar council had visited Medininagar. The future

course of action will be taken after going through the report of the committee, he said.

Meanwhile, the indefinite sit-in by the lawyers in Palamau district and sessions court entered the third day with

the agitating lawyers demanding action against the judge for his alleged inappropriate behaviour with the Palamau

District Bar Association president in Medininagar on Saturday. An argument had broken out on Saturday when the

district bar association president went to the courtroom to discuss some matter with the judge, the Palamau District Bar

Association general secretary Subodh Kumar Sinha had said. PTI COR PVR

