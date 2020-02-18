CoBRA commando killed, another injured in Naxal encounter in Chhattisgarh
A CRPF commando was killed while another injured in a gunbattle with Maoists in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, officials said. The encounter between the CRPF's elite anti-Naxal combat unit and the Maoists took place around 4 pm in a forest near Palodi village under Kistaram police station limits, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P said.
CoBRA commando constable Kanai Majee succumbed to the bullet injuries while he was being evacuated by a helicopter to state capital Raipur, a senior official said. The other jawan has been evacuated, he said. Both the commandos were from 208th battalion of the CoBRA.
The Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (COBRA) is a special jungle warfare unit of the CRPF deployed for anti-Maoist operations in Chhattisgarh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Bhagwat interacts with RSS pracharaks from MP, Chhattisgarh
Firing in Shaheen Bagh reminds of Jan 30, 1948, says Chhattisgarh CM Baghel
SC registry summons Centre on Chhattisgarh govt's suit against NIA Act
Bhagwat interacts with RSS pracharaks from MP, Chhattisgarh
IMD issues thunderstorm warning for Chhattisgarh, East MP