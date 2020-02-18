CoBRA commando killed, another injured in Naxal encounter in Chhattisgarh

A CRPF commando was killed while another injured in a gunbattle with Maoists in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, officials said. The encounter between the CRPF's elite anti-Naxal combat unit and the Maoists took place around 4 pm in a forest near Palodi village under Kistaram police station limits, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P said.

CoBRA commando constable Kanai Majee succumbed to the bullet injuries while he was being evacuated by a helicopter to state capital Raipur, a senior official said. The other jawan has been evacuated, he said. Both the commandos were from 208th battalion of the CoBRA.

The Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (COBRA) is a special jungle warfare unit of the CRPF deployed for anti-Maoist operations in Chhattisgarh.

