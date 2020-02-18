Police detain domestic help of Geelani
Srinagar, Feb 18 (PTI) Police on Tuesday detained a man who was working as a domestic help at the residence of ailing separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, official sources said. Sirajuddin Ganaie was taken into custody outside Geelani's house this evening and shifted to a police station for questioning, they said.
Ganaie, a resident of Tral in Pulwama district, was suspected to be circulating the videos of the hardline Hurriyat Conference chairman through social media, the sources said. Police officials refused to comment on Ganaie's detention.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
