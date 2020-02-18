Shiv Janmotsav: Maharashtra CM to visit Shivneri Fort

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will on Wednesday visit Shivneri Fort, the

birthplace of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, in Junnar tehsil to celebrate 'Shiv Janmotsav'.

Several cultural programmes will be organised at the historic fort in Pune district, officials said, adding that

deputy CM Ajit Pawar and minister Chhagan Bhujbal among others will attend.

