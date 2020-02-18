Shiv Janmotsav: Maharashtra CM to visit Shivneri Fort
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will on Wednesday visit Shivneri Fort, the
birthplace of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, in Junnar tehsil to celebrate 'Shiv Janmotsav'.
Several cultural programmes will be organised at the historic fort in Pune district, officials said, adding that
deputy CM Ajit Pawar and minister Chhagan Bhujbal among others will attend.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Maharashtra: Two get life imprisonment in triple murder case
Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank
May 1 target set for ban on single use plastic in Maharashtra
Fire breaks out at chemical factory in Maharashtra's Tarapur
Gold's Gym Becomes a Wellness Partner for the Movement - Tread4Change, Launched at the Maharashtra Police International Marathon 2020