Please allow Aarey car shed to continue, BJP's Kirit Somaiya asks Maharashtra govt

Vice-President of BJP's Maharashtra unit Kirit Somaiya on Tuesday appealed to the Uddhav Thackeray-led state government to allow the work of metro car shed at Aarey to continue and not transfer it to private land. "We are shocked by a news that appeared today in an English newspaper that the Thackeray government is deciding to shift the metro car shed to the private land of Royal Palms. The state government will have to give Rs 4,800 crore TDR to Royal Palm. We will not tolerate this. It must be noted that High Court, Supreme Court and expert committee appointed by Thackeray government have rejected any such proposal," Somaiya told ANI here.

"I am challenging Thackeray government, you cannot give such benefit to any private land owner. Please allow Aarey car shed to continue," he added. Earlier also, Somaiya appealed to the state government to restart the work of metro car shed at Aarey.

"Aarey metro car shed committee has submitted its final report asking the government to continue car shed work at Aarey. I appeal the Uddhav Thackrey government to please withdraw the stay," he said earlier. The Maharashtra government had stayed the order for the Aarey metro car shed project.

"I have ordered to stop the work of Aarey metro car shed project. Metro work will not stop but till next decision, not a single leaf of Aarey will be cut," Thackrey had said at a press conference last year. (ANI)

