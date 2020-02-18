Fire at hotel in Delhi's Karol Bagh

A fire broke out at a hotel in central Delhi's Karol Bagh area on Tuesday night, a Delhi Fire Service official said.

A call about the blaze was received at 10.48 pm, following which eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot, he said.

Efforts are being made to douse the flames, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

