'Bina thana ke jankari ke patta bhi nahi hil sakta': Bihar DGP slams state police on illegal liquor sale

Stating that cooperation and coordination between police officials can help in cracking down on the illegal liquor trade in Bihar, state DGP Gupteshwar Pandey pointed out that every constable and commissioner is aware of people who sell or drink liquor in their area. He also said that those who facilitate the sale of liquor will definitely land in jail.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Aurangabad (Bihar)
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 23:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 23:24 IST
Bihar DGP, Gupteshwar Pandey. Image Credit: ANI

Stating that cooperation and coordination between police officials can help in cracking down on the illegal liquor trade in Bihar, state DGP Gupteshwar Pandey pointed out that every constable and commissioner is aware of people who sell or drink liquor in their area. He also said that those who facilitate the sale of liquor will definitely land in jail. "Every constable and commissioner knows who sells/drinks liquor in their area. If a commissioner doesn't know, then he's not worthy of holding the charge. Bina thana ke jankari ke patta bhi nahi hil sakta, koi mai ka laal ek bottle daaru nahi bech sakta," Pandey said at an event on February 15.

"So, if every constable and commissioner work together, then Aurangabad district will become an ideal district of Bihar. I respect every constable and commissioner but those who will facilitate the sale of liquor, they will definitely go to jail one day," he added. Meanwhile, Bihar Police Association president Mritunjay Singh said, "Some police personnel are undoubtedly involved in liquor sale in the state. Strict action should be taken against guilty police officials but entire police force should not be questioned, that too, in public space."

A few days ago, while addressing a convention on "Liquor-free India", Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had called for a nationwide ban on alcohol. "It (liquor ban) should not only be implemented in nearby states but also in the entire country. It was Mahatma Gandhi's wish, he had said liquor destroys lives," Kumar said on Sunday.

"In the past at times alcohol ban has been imposed in the country, but it was revoked later on. It was also imposed in Bihar by former Bihar CM Karpoori Thakur but could not be implemented fully," he added. He said that he had started planning for imposing liquor-ban in Bihar from 2011 and had imposed it finally in 2016, and then went on to narrate the process of ensuring that the ban stayed in place in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

