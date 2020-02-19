India, France closest partners; look forward to widening Indo-Pacific partnership: French envoy

Calling India and France the 'closest partners' whose leaders, government and people alike share a level of confidence, French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain said on Tuesday that New Delhi and Paris look forward to expanding their security partnership in the Indo-Pacific. "India and France are the closest partners. There is a level of confidence between our leaders, governments, and people, which is quite unusual," Lenain told ANI during an event at the French Embassy here.

"We want to expand this partnership to be able to join forces and be up to the challenges of the decade and the century, with means more (cooperation in developing) new technology with respect to the Artificial Intelligence, on cyberspace and join forces in the Indo-Pacific," he added. The French Embassy on Tuesday celebrated the welcoming of fashion designer Rahul Mishra as the first Indian "guest member" at the Haute Couture Week, Paris.

"I want to thank the Excellency. I want to thank the love which I got in India and also in Paris. Actually I am living a dream right now," Mishra said. (ANI)

