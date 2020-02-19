Left Menu
India, France closest partners; look forward to widening Indo-Pacific partnership: French envoy

Calling India and France the 'closest partners' whose leaders, government and people alike share a level of confidence, French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain said on Tuesday that New Delhi and Paris look forward to expanding their security partnership in the Indo-Pacific.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 02:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 02:40 IST
French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Tuesday. Image Credit: ANI

The French Embassy on Tuesday celebrated the welcoming of fashion designer Rahul Mishra as the first Indian "guest member" at the Haute Couture Week, Paris.

"We want to expand this partnership to be able to join forces and be up to the challenges of the decade and the century, with means more (cooperation in developing) new technology with respect to the Artificial Intelligence, on cyberspace and join forces in the Indo-Pacific," he added. The French Embassy on Tuesday celebrated the welcoming of fashion designer Rahul Mishra as the first Indian "guest member" at the Haute Couture Week, Paris.

"I want to thank the Excellency. I want to thank the love which I got in India and also in Paris. Actually I am living a dream right now," Mishra said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

