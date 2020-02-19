Locust attack: Central team visits Barmer to take stock of situation

A Central team visited Barmer on Tuesday to take stock of the situation arising out of locust attack in the region. Locust pest, popularly known as 'Tiddi Dal' is a group of locusts, which devour the vegetation wherever it settles.

District Collector Anshdeep said," The team had come to take stock of the damage that has been done by the locusts attack. The team said that if we had not controlled it then it might have affected other countries. It happened with the coordinated efforts of the state and the Central government." "Over 30,000 farmers have been affected, they are being compensated. We also informed the team of efforts that were taken by the local administration. We also requested them to provide us with more help. We have asked for drones and cars," he further added.

The locust attack has been reported in parts of Punjab and Rajasthan. (ANI)

