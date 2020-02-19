Maharashtra Governor pays tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Wednesday paid tribute to Maratha emperor Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary. This year's Shivaji Jayanti marks the 390th birth anniversary of the great Maratha warrior.
Interacting with reporters on the occasion, the Governor said," I want to request to all the people of the country, that we all should draw inspiration from the lives of such great human beings." Shiv Sena leader Manohar Joshi also paid to tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to Twitter to pay tribute to the great ruler and said," Bowing to one of the greatest sons of Mother India, the embodiment of courage, compassion, and good governance, the exceptional Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his Jayanti. His life continues to motivate millions." (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
