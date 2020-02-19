Rajasthan budget tomorrow

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will present the state's budget in the legislative assembly at 11 am on Thursday.

Gehlot, who also holds the finance portfolio, finalised the budget document at his residence on Wednesday in the presence of Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) Niranjan Kumar Arya, Secretary-Finance (Budget) Hemant Gera, Secretary-Finance (Revenue) Dr Prithvi Raj and other officers, according to an official.

It will be the second budget of this Congress government which came to power in December 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

