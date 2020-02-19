Mortal remains of CRPF jawan killed in encounter with Maoists consigned to flames in Rajasthan
The mortal remains of CRPF jawan Ajit Singh, killed in an encounter with Maoists, were consigned to flames at his ancestral village in Rajasthan's Alwar district on Wednesday. Singh succumbed to injuries on Tuesday at a hospital in Chhattisgarh's Raipur
district after he was injured in an encounter with Maoists in Bijapur district of the state on February 10. "The body was taken to Ganda village by road and the funeral was conducted," Hardayal, SHO of Neemrana police station said.
He said CRPF IG, officials of the district administration and police and large number of villagers as well as relatives paid floral tributes to Singh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Ajit Singh
- CRPF
- Maoists
- Rajasthan
- Alwar
- Bijapur
- Chhattisgarh
- Raipur
- Neemrana
ALSO READ
10-year-old girl abducted, raped in Rajasthan
Rajasthan minister writes to PM Modi over locust attack
Rajasthan HC quashes criminal proceedings against businessman, others in Jal Mahal land lease case
Rajasthan HC quashes criminal proceedings against businessman, others in Jal Mahal land lease case
Rajasthan minister approaches Cong's public hearing with plaint against police