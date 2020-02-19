Mortal remains of CRPF jawan killed in encounter with Maoists consigned to flames in Rajasthan

The mortal remains of CRPF jawan Ajit Singh, killed in an encounter with Maoists, were consigned to flames at his ancestral village in Rajasthan's Alwar district on Wednesday. Singh succumbed to injuries on Tuesday at a hospital in Chhattisgarh's Raipur

district after he was injured in an encounter with Maoists in Bijapur district of the state on February 10. "The body was taken to Ganda village by road and the funeral was conducted," Hardayal, SHO of Neemrana police station said.

He said CRPF IG, officials of the district administration and police and large number of villagers as well as relatives paid floral tributes to Singh.

