J-K: Missing boy, girl recovered

A boy and a girl, who had gone missing from Udhampur and Samba districts of Jammu and Kashmir, have been recovered, police said on Wednesday. Family members of a girl filed a complaint at Ramnagar police station stating that she has gone missing on January 28, Senior Superintendent of Police, Udhampur, Rajiv Pandey said.

A police team was constituted that conducted raids at different locations in the union territory. The girl was traced in the Kokernag area of Anantnag district, he said. She was brought back and handed over to family members after all legal formalities were completed, Pandey said.

Similarly, a boy was traced in the Sarore area of Samba district after his family members filed a missing complaint, police said. On February 12, a written complaint was received at Police Station Bari Brahmana from one Bura Ram of Dynastar Bajigir Basti regarding the missing of his son, Shiva Kumar, they said.

A police team after strenuous efforts traced the boy in Samba district and handed him over to his family on Tuesday, police said.

