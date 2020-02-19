Chhattisgarh: Naxal killed in encounter with security forces in Sukma

Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], Feb 19 (ANI) A naxal was killed on Wednesday in a joint operation by District Reserve Guard (DRG), Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) and Special Task Force (STF) in Tondamarka area of Sukma on Wednesday. The body of the naxal has been recovered.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, an IED planted by Naxals was defused by the security forces on the roadside in the Golabekur area of Kerlapal area on Wednesday. The 5 kg Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was defused by the 2nd Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

The special operation to defuse the IED was launched by the forces early morning today. (ANI)

