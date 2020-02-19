Child workers rescued from eateries in Odisha
Seven child labourers have been rescued from eateries in Baidyanathpur area by a task
force set up by the Ganjam district administration in Odisha, officials said.
Five children belonged to Ganjam district while the rest were from neighbouring Gajapati district, they said.
The task force comprising the district labour officer (DLO), Berhampur, a member of the district child welfare
committee (CWC), the district child protection officer (DCPO), member of Childline, Berhampur and the police conducted raids
in several hotels and fast-food centres within Baidyanathpur police station limits on Tuesday.
"The children were rescued from at least five eateries.
"We will confirm the age of the children and register a case against the owners of the eateries under the
Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act for engaging them as labourers," said Berhampur DLO Babulal Patra.
The district task force would conduct raids in different areas of the city in the next few days.
The raids will continue till the end of this month to rescue child labourers as part of the campaign, "Action Month
against Child Labour", sources said. Ganjam district collector Vijay Amruta Kulange has
asked the task force to conduct frequent and surprise raids in establishments where children are employed.
On February 9, two children were rescued from a brick-kiln at Jhugudi, near here. The children were from
Bolangir district, the sources said.
