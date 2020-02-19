German Ambassador to India meets Bedi ���������

Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to India, Walter J Lindner called on the

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi at her office here on Wednesday.

He was accompanied by the German Consul General to India (Chennai) Karin Christina Maria Stoll.

A release from office of the Lt Governor said the German Ambassador discussed with Bedi various subjects of common

interest. The Ambassador appreciated the "uniqueness of Puducherry"

and expressed his wish to visit the Union Territory again in the near future, it said.

