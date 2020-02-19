Left Menu
Time not ripe for women officers to get into combat roles: Western Command GOC

  • PTI
  • Dehradun
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 16:52 IST
  • Created: 19-02-2020 16:52 IST
Western Command GOC Lt Gen R P Singh has hailed the Supreme Court order on giving permanent commission to women officers in the Army, but said time is not ripe for them to get into combat roles. Talking to reporters after an investiture ceremony here on Tuesday, Lt Gen Singh said, "We welcome the apex court ruling giving permanent commission to women officers. It will encourage them. But at the same time, it is also true that time is not ripe to have them in combat roles".

Women officers getting into combat roles is a gradual process, he said. "Women officers are already there in our combat support units and a time will come when they will graduate to tackling bigger roles and responsibilities," Lt Gen Singh said.

In a landmark victory for gender equality, the Supreme Court on Monday allowed permanent commission to all women officers in the Army, paving the way for them to get command postings and parity with male counterparts in promotions, ranks, benefits and pensions. The Western Command GOC was here to preside over the investiture ceremony to honour Army bravehearts.

He gave away 41 awards, including 32 Sena Medals for gallantry, two Sena Medals for distinguished service and seven Vishisht Seva Medals, to Army officers and soldiers. Besides this, 16 elite units of the Western Command were honoured for professional excellence at the ceremony. PTI ALM SRY

