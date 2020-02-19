Left Menu
Development News Edition

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5 pm.

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 17:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 17:04 IST
New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 5 pm. DEL1 JK-ENCOUNTER 3 militants killed in Pulwama Srinagar: At least three militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police officials said on Wednesday.

DES12 UP-ASSEMBLY-ADITYANATH Adityanath junks Opposition claims over crime, women empowerment Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tore into the Opposition in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Wednesday by trashing their charges against him on issues of crime and women empowerment. LGD22 PB-COURT-FAMILY Suicide by family: Ex-DIG, four other get 8-year-jail Amritsar: A former DIG and four others were sentenced to eight-year imprisonment by a local court in a 2004 case in which a family of five had committed suicide, blaming the accused for the extreme step.

DES8 HR-BUDGET-SESSION 2-week budget session of Haryana Assembly begins tomorrow, likely to be stormy Chandigarh: The two-week budget session of Haryana Assembly which begins here on Thursday is likely to be a stormy affair, with the opposition set to corner the BJP-JJP government on several issues including "paddy and mining scam", law and order, farmers' plight and the Sutlej-Yamuna Link Canal. DES4 HR-RAPE 19-year-old woman raped at knifepoint near toll plaza in Karnal, 2 arrested Chandigarh: A 19-year-old woman from Punjab has alleged she was abducted and raped at an underpass near a toll plaza on a national highway in Haryana's Karnal district, police said on Wednesday.

DES1 HR-GAS LEAK Ammonia gas leaks from cold storage plant in Kurukshetra, 15 hospitalised Kurukshetra: Fifteen people have been hospitalised and 45 others were affected after inhaling ammonia gas leaking from a cold storage unit at Shahbad Markanda, about 20 kms from here, police said on Wednesday. DES13 HP-FOREST FIRE Forest fires erupt in Himachal's Kinnaur district Shimla: Several forest fires erupted in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district in recent days, burning trees spread over many hectares.

DES13 HP-FOREST FIRE Forest fires erupt in Himachal's Kinnaur district Shimla: Several forest fires erupted in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district in recent days, burning trees spread over many hectares..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 27; Shree Cement to move in

African Energy Chamber visits Senegal to support local content development

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-City CEO says allegations untrue and "about politics"

Manchester City chief executive Ferran Soriano says the allegations made against his club, which have led to a two year ban from European football by UEFA, are untrue and politically motivated.UEFA ruled on Friday that City had committed se...

Kenya's Safaricom to consider Huawei as supplier for 5G network

Kenyas biggest telecoms operator Safaricom will consider awarding a contract to Chinas Huawei as it rolls out its fifth generation 5G network this year, its acting chief executive said on Wednesday.The United States government has been urgi...

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Feb. 19

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington---------------------------------------------------------------- Thi...

Kenya Rugby Union women’s festival to be played in two tiers

The ongoing KRU womens festival will now be played in two tiers. This division is based on the different levels of competition displayed by the teams, the age difference between players and the conditioning of the teams.The league previousl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020