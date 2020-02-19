New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 5 pm. DEL1 JK-ENCOUNTER 3 militants killed in Pulwama Srinagar: At least three militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police officials said on Wednesday.

DES12 UP-ASSEMBLY-ADITYANATH Adityanath junks Opposition claims over crime, women empowerment Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tore into the Opposition in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Wednesday by trashing their charges against him on issues of crime and women empowerment. LGD22 PB-COURT-FAMILY Suicide by family: Ex-DIG, four other get 8-year-jail Amritsar: A former DIG and four others were sentenced to eight-year imprisonment by a local court in a 2004 case in which a family of five had committed suicide, blaming the accused for the extreme step.

DES8 HR-BUDGET-SESSION 2-week budget session of Haryana Assembly begins tomorrow, likely to be stormy Chandigarh: The two-week budget session of Haryana Assembly which begins here on Thursday is likely to be a stormy affair, with the opposition set to corner the BJP-JJP government on several issues including "paddy and mining scam", law and order, farmers' plight and the Sutlej-Yamuna Link Canal. DES4 HR-RAPE 19-year-old woman raped at knifepoint near toll plaza in Karnal, 2 arrested Chandigarh: A 19-year-old woman from Punjab has alleged she was abducted and raped at an underpass near a toll plaza on a national highway in Haryana's Karnal district, police said on Wednesday.

DES1 HR-GAS LEAK Ammonia gas leaks from cold storage plant in Kurukshetra, 15 hospitalised Kurukshetra: Fifteen people have been hospitalised and 45 others were affected after inhaling ammonia gas leaking from a cold storage unit at Shahbad Markanda, about 20 kms from here, police said on Wednesday. DES13 HP-FOREST FIRE Forest fires erupt in Himachal's Kinnaur district Shimla: Several forest fires erupted in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district in recent days, burning trees spread over many hectares.

