Chennai, Feb 19 (PTI) Highlights from the Southern

Highlights from the Southern region at 5 p.m. MDS1 KA-CITIZENSHIP-POET-ARREST Poet, journo held over recital of anti-CAA poem at govt function in Karnataka Bengaluru: A poet and a journalist have been arrested in connection with recital of a poem against CAA and NRC at a government sponsored function in Koppal district of Karnataka last month, police said.

MDS4 TN-VIRUS-LD SHIP 2 crew members of Chinese ship under isolation in TN Chennai: Two Chinese crew members of a ship, which arrived from the novel coronavirus-hit China, have been kept in isolation due to fever while the vessel has been "kept away from access", the Chennai Port Trust said. MDS5 TN-CITIZENSHIP-LD PROTEST CAA: Thousands of Muslims take to streets in TN Chennai: A large number of anti-CAA protesters, majority of them Muslims, held a massive protest against the amended Citizenship Act at Chepauk here, even as agitations were held across Tamil Nadu.

MDS6 TL-GST-SWAMY GST "biggest madness of the 21st century": Subramanian Swamy Hyderabad: Describing India's latest tax reform GSTas "the biggest madness of the 21st century," BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Wednesday said that the country needs to grow at 10 per cent per annum to become a superpower by 2030. MDS7 TL-AADHAAR-OWAISI How many Muslims, Dalits? UIDAI has not followed rules- Owaisi on notices to 127 people Hyderabad: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi slammed the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) for issuing notices to some people living here on Aadhaar card issue and alleged the agency did not follow rules.

MES1 KL-TOILETS-HIGHWAYS Kerala to set up 12,000 pairs of public toilets on national-state highways Thiruvananthapuram: The state and national highways, criss-crossing Kerala, will soon have thousands of toilet complexes, thanks to an ambitious sanitation initiative drawn up by the Left government. MES4 KA-SOCIAL INNOVATORS-AWARDS 10 social innovators get Infosys Foundation-established awards Bengaluru: A device that can predict epileptic attacks, another that detects mosquito-borne diseases in the very early stages of infection and a manhole cleaning robot have won their inventors "Aarohan Social Innovation Awards" announced.

MES5 KL-SHOPPING STREETS Kerala capital to get 24-hour shopping streets Thiruvananthapuram: Safe shopping streets, with commercial establishments operating 24 hours, will soon come up in the Kerala capital, if everything goes as planned..

