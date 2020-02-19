Left Menu
CM Gehlot to present Rajasthan budget tomorrow

CM Gehlot to present Rajasthan budget tomorrow
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will present the state budget for 2020-21 in the legislative assembly on Thursday. It will be the second budget of the Congress government, which came to power in the state in December 2018.

Gehlot, who holds the finance portfolio, will present the budget at 11 am. The chief minister finalized the budget document at his residence on Wednesday in the presence of Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) Niranjan Kumar Arya; Secretary (Finance-Budget) Hemant Gera; Secretary (Finance-Revenue) Dr. Prithvi Raj, according to an official.

"We expect that the budget will have provisions for all sections. The flagship program Nirogi Rajasthan is likely to get strengthened in the budget," Pradesh Congress Committee vice-president Archana Sharma said. She said the budget is likely to be growth-oriented and focus on women, youth and farmers.

She said in the last budget, the focus was on infrastructure development.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

