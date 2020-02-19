Saldanha chosen Chairman of CCBI commission for Liturgy

Bishop of Mangaluru Peter Paul Saldanha has been elected the new chairman of the Conference

of Catholic Bishops of India Commission for Liturgy by the CCBI plenary assembly held in Bengaluru recently.

He succeeded Archbishop Dominic Jala who passed away on October 10, 2019, in the US, a release said.

Archbishop Jala had served the CCBI in the post from 2003 to 2007 and from 2015 till his death.

The conference also elected 26 bishops of the CCBI to participate in the three week golden jubilee conference of the

Federation of Asian Bishops Conferences (FABC) to be held in November 2020 at Bangkok.

The one-day meeting of the CCBI discussed various matters affecting the Latin Catholic Church in India,

comprising 132 dioceses and 190 bishops. The CCBI's main secretariat is in Bengaluru with

extensions in Goa, Delhi and Pachmarhi (MP). The Conference of Catholic Bishops of India (CCBI) is

canonically the National Episcopal Conference for the Latin rite Catholics.

It is the largest Bishops Conference in Asia and the fourth largest in the world.

