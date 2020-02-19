Huge cache of ammunition recovered from 3 terrorists killed in Tral: J-K DGP

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Wednesday said that a huge cache of ammunition was recovered from the three terrorists that were killed in Tral earlier today. "Huge cache of ammunition recovered from the three terrorists that were killed earlier today in Tral. One of them, Jahangeer was a commander of Hizbul Mujahideen and was involved in eight big terror activities which resulted in a fearful environment in the region," Singh said in a press conference.

The three terrorists were killed in an encounter in a joint operation by the Army, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Jammu and Kashmir Police in Tral sub-district of Pulwama district earlier today. The three have been identified as Jangeer Rafiq Wani, Raja Umar Maqbool Bhat and Uzair Amin Bhat.

"In total, 10 operations in which 2 have taken place in Jammu and 8 in Kashmir have been successfully conducted in the year 2020. 19 terrorists in Kashmir and 4 in Jammu have been neutralised so far," Singh said. (ANI)

