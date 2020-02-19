Haryana Police cautions people against FASTag fraud

The Haryana Police on Wednesday issued an advisory asking people to be cautious and alert while registering or activating their FASTag wallets as some fraudsters may try to siphon off money from their bank accounts on the pretext of helping them. Director General of Police, Crime, P K Agrawal said scamsters have now come up with a new method to dupe people after the central government made FASTag mandatory for all private and commercial vehicles for their faster movement at toll plazas.

"They are now attempting to take money from bank accounts of gullible people on the pretext of helping them register and activate their FASTag accounts," he said. Explaining the modus operandi, he said first, these scamsters send fake messages asking for personal or financial details or even OTP in the name of FASTag registration.

Then they lure people by offering discounts or cash back schemes asking them to transfer money or provide their details, Agrawal said. As soon as someone shares details/OTP with the caller, funds are siphoned off from his bank account, he said in a statement here.

Suggesting the precautionary measures, Agrawal urged the people not to fall prey to these scamsters and whenever they receive any such call regarding FASTag registration, they should immediately disconnect it and directly contact or visit the nearest bank to resolve the issue, if any. He also made it clear that FASTag registration and activation process does not happen by speaking to a bank employee over the phone.

He also advised people not to share the PIN or password with anyone and added that they should buy FASTag only from approved agencies such as banks certified to issue FASTag, toll plazas, Paytm and Amazon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

