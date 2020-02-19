J-K Police arrests terrorist associate linked to LeT

Kulgam Police on Wednesday arrested a terrorist associate of proscribed outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT). The person has been identified as Zubair Ahmed Ganai, a resident of Subhanpura, Kulgam.

Incriminating materials including ammunition and mobile phones were recovered from his possession. "Kulgam Police arrested a terrorist associate linked to proscribed terror outfit LeT. Identified as Zubair and as per investigation involved in assisting active terrorists in the area. Incriminating materials including ammunition recovered. Case registered," police said.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

