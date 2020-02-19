Delhi-based tourist guide found dead in Rajasthan's Udaipur

A Delhi-based tourist guide was found dead on Wednesday morning under mysterious circumstances in a village in Rajasthan's Udaipur district, police said. The body of Anurag Patwa, said to be around 34 years, was found in the middle of a road near a hotel in Nai village, they said.

“The body has injury marks and it appears that he was murdered with some sharp-edged weapon,” SHO of Nai police station Mukesh Soni said. The body was shifted to a hospital for post-mortem, he added.

“The deceased worked as a tourist guide in New Delhi. He was a resident of Rampura area of Udaipur. He left his house in his car late on Tuesday night and the body was recovered the following morning,” the SHO further said. The vehicle is missing and the matter is being investigated, the policeman added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.