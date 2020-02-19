Left Menu
J-K: 5 arrested for bovine smuggling in Udhampur

  • Jammu
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 19:30 IST
  • Created: 19-02-2020 19:30 IST
Five men were arrested as police foiled bovine smuggling bids in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said. A police team intercepted two Kashmir-bound trucks at the Rahbmal area of the district and during their search found that animals were being illegally taken to the Valley, they said.

Three smugglers -- Anjad Khan, Arshad and Satpal -- were arrested and 28 bovines rescued, the officials said. A case was registered against the three, they said.

In another incident, a driver, Hardeep, was arrested at Chenani when police rescued 23 bovines from his truck which he was going to smuggle to Kashmir, the officials said. In third incident, police arrested trucker Tousif Akhtar and rescued 26 bovines from his truck at Chenani, they said. He was trying to smuggle the bovines to the Valley, the officials added.

